Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.46) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

LON LIO opened at GBX 687 ($8.55) on Wednesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 519 ($6.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 892.50 ($11.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £446.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,544.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 656.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 605.92.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

