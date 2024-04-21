Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.34) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.46) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
