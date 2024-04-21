RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $244.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $301,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $277,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

