Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,096. The firm has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

