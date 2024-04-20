Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. 2,460,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.