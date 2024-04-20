Planning Directions Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

