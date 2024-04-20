ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

