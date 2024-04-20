McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.92. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 66,850 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$51.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of C$19.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2561769 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

McCoy Global Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

