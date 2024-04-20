abrdn plc Buys 181 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $118,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 8,710,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

