Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 586 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $85.94 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

