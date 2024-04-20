1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $178,330.65 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $178,330.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $258,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $227,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $211.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

