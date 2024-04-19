Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,556 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises about 1.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.74% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JSMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 494,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,897,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $1,982,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSMD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.55. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,931. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

