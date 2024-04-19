Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 239,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

