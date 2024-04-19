Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.96. 2,835,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,227. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.14. The company has a market capitalization of $427.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

