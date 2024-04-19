BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Wajax Stock Up 3.9 %

TSE WJX traded up C$1.24 on Friday, reaching C$33.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,323. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$21.63 and a 1-year high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

