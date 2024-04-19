BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WJX
Wajax Stock Up 3.9 %
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wajax
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.