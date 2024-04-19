National Bankshares Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 33.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:PSK traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 96,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,506. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$20.44 and a one year high of C$28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

