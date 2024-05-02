Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 774,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.