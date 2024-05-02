BMO Capital Markets Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $90.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 323,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.43. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

