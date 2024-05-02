Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

EIX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 390,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.14%. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $210,327,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Edison International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edison International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

