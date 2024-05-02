Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.
Moody’s Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MCO stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.56. 401,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,943. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
