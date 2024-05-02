Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.56. 401,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,943. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $296.45 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

