Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $116.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 52,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,067. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $10,450,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 31,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.