SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 208,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 194,383 shares.The stock last traded at $81.68 and had previously closed at $81.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,014,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

