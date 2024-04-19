Investors Buy Large Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 20,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 14,872 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI
Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,557,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.88.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Read More
