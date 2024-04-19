S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.