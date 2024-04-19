AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.