Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 98 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in PPG Industries by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.