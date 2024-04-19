Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $123.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

DFS opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

