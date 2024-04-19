Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $462,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

