Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00011623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $174.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00125501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009012 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.16960859 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 999 active market(s) with $149,232,443.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.