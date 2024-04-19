CRH’s (CRH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. CRH has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in CRH by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $73,833,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $395,583,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.