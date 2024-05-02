StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

TACT opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.88.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,873,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

