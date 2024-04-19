Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.96) price target on the stock.

CWR opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.75) on Monday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 126.40 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.80 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.00 million, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.78.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,164.57). In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,164.57). Also, insider Karen Bomba bought 12,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($34,855.61). 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

