JasmyCoin One Day Volume Tops $64.48 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $896.82 million and approximately $64.48 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

