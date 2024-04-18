Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

