Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 322,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,064,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $965.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth $2,138,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 207.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 382,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 25.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 862,120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 663.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,262,746 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

