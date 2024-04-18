Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arista Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,801. The stock has a market cap of $372.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

