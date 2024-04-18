J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.09. The stock had a trading volume of 452,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.