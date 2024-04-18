Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,429 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $955.83. 1,610,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,789,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

