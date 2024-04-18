Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 121,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,244. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.