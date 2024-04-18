TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 10,321 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VNQI stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.