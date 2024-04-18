Josh Riggs Purchases 3,390 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Riggs acquired 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $10,000.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

