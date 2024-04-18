Insider Buying: Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) insider Neptune Digital Assets Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$16,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Neptune Digital Assets Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00.

Shares of CVE NDA opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Neptune Digital Assets ( CVE:NDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.43 million. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 135.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

