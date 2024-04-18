Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Sells $21,730.00 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $21,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,753.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Metallus Stock Down 0.5 %

Metallus stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.53 million. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

