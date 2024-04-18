Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

