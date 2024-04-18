Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Invitae has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $534,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,660,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7,211.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,758 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

