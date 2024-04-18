Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$82.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.25.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$86.08 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

