Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.