Arch Capital Group’s (ACGL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

