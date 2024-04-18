Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

