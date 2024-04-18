The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

THG opened at $126.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

