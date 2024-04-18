RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

RIBT opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.